Three ways to save $100 or more on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Fold 3

Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung Event

Samsung's new foldables are official, and although they are more affordable they are still not cheap. Both still are very much premium devices with the Z Flip 3 starting at $1,000 and the Z Fold 3 starting at $1,800.

Those already sold on getting one of these devices, however, do have options to save a bit of money. There are a variety of carrier deals for both new and existing users (though if you finance be prepared to lock into a three-year agreement), but Samsung.com also has some pretty aggressive offers that could help knock a few hundred dollars right off the bat. Additional savings are available through Samsung for certain consumers (students, teachers, first responders, veterans). And finally, Rakuten and other cashback sites have some solid offers, too.

All can be used on their own or stacked with one another for maximum savings. While these deals have arrived on event day, its unclear how long Samsung's enhanced trade-in values or the Rakuten cashback boost will last.

Option 1: Trade-in at Samsung.com

The first is in trade-ins. The company usually offers aggressive deals the same deal it announces new products to capture the momentum following its events. For the new Z Flip and Z Fold it is upping its game with "enhanced" trade-in credit.

It's worth noting that the "enhanced" value may change depending on which foldable device you're eyeing. If you're looking for a Z Flip 3, Samsung is offering $500 for a Galaxy S20 compared to $250 with an Apple iPhone 8 getting $300 as opposed to $100 it normally offers. Those looking for a Fold 3 and upgrading from those devices will find savings of $575 when trading in a Galaxy S20, but just $150 for an iPhone 8.

Phones need to be in good, working condition (no cracks on screen or cameras, it turns on and isn't locked to an account) though it is also offering some money for cracked phones. You can also stack up to four devices -- additional phones, watches or tablets -- but only the first device will get the benefit of the boosted credit.

Option 2: Samsung discount programs

Drew Evans/CNET

While this is a good way to knock off some money with the device you have, there are still some other ways to save without a trade-in. One is through -- the company offers savings for a host of categories like education (students, parents and teachers), first responders, military, government as well as a corporate discount depending on your employer.

Using the Education Store as an example, you can save up to $52.50 on the Flip 3 or up to $142.50 on the Fold 3 (the exact value will vary on which storage you choose and if you are trading in a device). Note that the system doesn't seem to ask for a verification of your status as a student, teacher or even a parent.

Option 3: Rakuten (and other cashback services)

One other way to save is by using a cashback service like Rakuten. For launch days Samsung has often offered boosted cashback on Rakuten and on Wednesday it was offering up to 12% back on the final price.

For a Fold 3 -- without any trade-in -- that could save you $216 on the $1,800 starting price, or $120 on the $1,000 Flip 3. Couple that with a single device trade-in of, say, an iPhone 8 and the Flip 3 would $616 ($700 after trade-in plus an additional $84 from Rakuten on that $700).

Tack on the education discount and it's around $585 for the 128GB Flip 3 ($665 for the phone after trade-in of iPhone 8 and $35 education discount, plus an additional $79.8 for the Rakuten cashback).

This 12% from Rakuten also works across a variety of products on Samsung's site including laptops, tablets, wearables (including the new Galaxy Watch 4) and other phone lines and their accessories like the Galaxy S21. Those debating a new S21 will also be able to take advantage of the boosted trade-in credit and discount stores.

Oh, and for preorders Samsung is including additional credit towards its store -- up to $150 for the Flip or $200 for the Fold. This won't lower the cost of the phone, but it could be useful for cases, chargers, headphones or even a watch or tablet.

All of those moves won't make either of these foldables the most affordable devices on the market. But if you're already sold on Samsung's latest it hopefully could help you keep a little more cash in your pockets.