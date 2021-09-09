This wireless charger stands up or folds flat and and only costs $8 today

Apple event set for Sept. 14 Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial Space station photo captures Earth's edge WarioWare: Get It Together Matrix 4: Pick red or blue Blue's Clues host Steve returns
A good wireless charger won't change your life, but it is really nice to have around. Being able to drop your phone onto a charger without having to plug anything in is incredibly convenient, and allows you to charge your phone even if it has recently been wet or if you've somehow damaged your phone. The only read downside to most wireless chargers is the shape. The ones which stand up are great for a desk, but less ideal for a bedside table. Mophie makes a nice wireless charger capable of both sitting up and folding flat, but it's usually $50. Today, however, it's yours for only $8. 

The coolest feature on this wireless charger from Mophie is undeniably the ability to change charging position. The actual charging is the standard 7.5 watt power output, so you won't be fast charging with this but it's perfect for sitting at your desk or overnight at your bed side. And you don't need to worry about what happens if you switch phones, this charger will power anything capable of charging wirelessly, and it'll do so at the same speed no matter what. All you have to do is decide if $8 is worth it to you. Seems kind of hard to say no. 