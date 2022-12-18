This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.

Why it's a great gift: The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio magnetically attaches to the iPad and pairs in seconds, giving you a fully functional (and light!) keyboard attachment with keys that satisfyingly press and rebound. This keyboard case is more than enough for me to pop up the iPad screen and type lengthy emails, work on documents and search online for hours. I can do most of what I'd want to on a laptop, but at a fraction of the size and weight.

The Apple Smart Folio keyboard case also folds into a stand, with two positions you can choose for propping up the screen. I've watched a lot of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this way. When you don't need to type, you can fold the keyboard back and use the iPad as an e-reader, for example.

I spent eight days on vacation with my iPad and this keyboard case, which allowed me to leave my heavy, cumbersome laptop at home (and also use the iPad on the flight during takeoff and landing). I've used them together every day since then, reading the news while slurping down a cup of tea, or while flopped out on the couch. The iPad slips into my purse when I'm on the go, and transports easily from room to room when I'm home. I'm amazed at how essential the iPad has become in my daily life, and this keyboard accessory is largely to thank for that.

What you'll pay: Depending on the deal, the case costs between $149 and $180 from retailers such as , , and . (You can also upgrade to the for even more functionality.)