This itty-bitty Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker is $10 today (50% off)

Since his introduction to the world in season 1 of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (aka The Child, aka Grogu) has become one of the most iconic figures in pop culture, charming all who lay eyes on him with his big eyes, pointy ears, and ability to ingest everything from frogs to alien starfish. As a result of this popularity, the amount of Baby Yoda merchandise out there is staggering, but one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories you can buy is on sale for a fraction of its usual price today.

Right now at GameStop, you can pick up for just 10 bucks -- that's 50% off its $20 list price and cheaper than as well. First of all, keep in mind that this speaker is tiny at just 2 inches tall. That's a good thing if space is at a premium in your home or if you want to take it on the go, but don't expect it to be the size of an Echo Dot, as it's considerably smaller (there is, however, a if that's what you're looking for). Don't expect mind-blowing sound here either -- if you're looking for the very best Bluetooth speakers, you'll pay a lot more than $10. Still, many people report that the Bitty Boomer The Child Bluetooth Speaker has decent sound for the price, with the main perks being its ultra-portable size, wireless connectivity, and adorable design.

This speaker is so tiny you could easily lose it somewhere, but thankfully, it comes with a backpack clip and lanyard so you can secure it and have it on hand at all times. Its battery is rechargeable and will last you up to four hours.

You can also link up two of these Bitty Boomer speakers for louder, more immersive sound -- which, with today's 50% off deal, might not be a bad idea. There are if you don't want two Baby Yoda speakers, but most of them are still full price at $20.