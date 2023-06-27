This Is Why Your Phone Keeps Getting So Damn Hot (and How to Prevent It)

If your phone gets too hot, you might experience issues with battery life and performance, or it could even be permanently damaged. Here are a few tips to help prevent overheating.
It's the start of summer, and that means trips to the beach and backyard BBQs, which can lead to another summer phenomenon -- overheated phones. Now that temperatures are warmer, it's not at all unusual to grab your phone and then yank your hand back because it's really hot to the touch. You look over at your phone and see a warning:
"Your device is overheating and needs to cool down."
For the most part, overheating isn't always a problem. You can move your phone away from direct sunlight or put it in a cooler spot and wait until it cools down. And then you're good to go. But that's not always the case.
You don't want your phone to overheat, because it can slow down or even stop working completely. It can also result in permanent damage in some instances. And then you may have to replace your battery or get a brand new phone, and that requires spending money -- even with insurance.
That's why you want to take measures to prevent your iPhone, Android or other phone from overheating. Here's what you need to know.
Your phone might overheat for many reasons, but these are some of the most common culprits:
Your phone might overheat from other causes, like a malfunctioning application or even a suffocating phone case, but the reasons above are the most likely causes of your phone getting too hot.
If the interior temperature of your phone exceeds what's normal and the device overheats, you can expect a few issues:
There are also possible permanent harmful effects -- overheating can cause lasting damage to the battery, SIM card and other crucial parts inside your phone.
The most important thing is to keep your phone away from direct sunlight when possible, especially when it's warm. Your phone might be fine in the grass on an overcast day, but the warmer the temperature, the less your phone can withstand the sun. At the beach, your phone can overheat in just a few minutes in the sun. Same if you put it in a sunny spot in your car.
Instead, get your phone out of the direct light, whether it's in your pocket, inside a backpack or under a towel/blanket or dashboard. Anyplace that will keep it away from sunlight will work.
It's fairly easy to protect your phone from the sun, but high temperatures alone can also cause your phone to overheat. After only an hour, the inside of a car can reach 143 degrees when it's 100 degrees outside, for example, so a phone left in your cup holder could quickly overheat and get damaged. The short answer: Don't keep your phone in a hot environment for an extended period of time, even if it's not in direct sunlight. That includes your car, a sauna, the kitchen, the middle of the desert or anywhere near a fire.
Your phone's optimal internal temperature should be somewhere between 32º and 95º F (0º and 35º C). To prevent overheating, Apple recommends keeping the device in a place where the temperature is between -4º and 113º F (-20º and 45º C).
