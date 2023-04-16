This Hidden iPhone Feature Saves Wi-Fi Passwords You Forgot

I always need a reliable, high-speed internet connection on my iPhone, whether it's for work or leisure. That's why, when my cellular connection is weak, I seek out and connect to Wi-Fi at home, friends' houses, coffee shops, restaurants, airports and libraries. But with so many networks, it's impossible to remember all these passwords.

For the most part, I don't need to remember any Wi-Fi passwords -- once I connect to a network, my iPhone automatically reconnects to it when it's nearby.

But there are times when I do need to know the actual password, if, for example, a friend or family member wants to connect to that same network and there's no other way to share the password with them.

Helpfully, iPhones store the passwords of all the Wi-Fi networks you connect to -- you just need to know where to find them.

View password for Wi-Fi network you're currently connected to

This first method allows you to view the password of the Wi-Fi network you're either currently connected to or have connected to in the past and are near enough to the router for the network to appear in your settings.

If you meet these requirements, go to Settings > Wi-Fi, find the Wi-Fi network you want the password for and tap the information icon. Next, tap Password and use Face ID, Touch ID or enter your passcode to view the Wi-Fi network password. Finally, hit Copy to save the password to your clipboard.

However, as mentioned, this only works for Wi-Fi networks you're currently connected to or near to, but there is a way to find the passwords to all the other Wi-Fi networks you've connected to in the past.

Find the rest of your saved Wi-Fi passwords

If you want to view every single stored Wi-Fi password on your iPhone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the Edit button on the top right. A list of your known networks, or every single Wi-Fi network you've ever connected to, will appear in alphabetical and numerical order.

To view a password, tap the information icon and then hit Password.

