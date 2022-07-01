This Hidden iOS Setting Lets You Take Better Screenshots on Your iPhone

A screenshot does just what the name describes -- it captures what's currently on your screen, which you can then save to your phone's photo album and share with others or upload to a website. However, sometimes just a plain old screenshot isn't enough to show everything you want. If you're on an iPhone, there's a hidden feature that can make your screenshots so much better.

Hidden within iOS is a scrolling screenshot feature that allows you to increase the length of your screenshots to capture more than what is currently on your screen. So if you're reading a short story in Safari or checking out a long document in your email, you don't need to take a bunch of individual screenshots to capture all of it.

Here's what you should do instead.

What is a scrolling screenshot?

A full-page screenshot, or scrolling screenshot, captures an entire page -- webpage, document or email -- without you having to take multiple screenshots and then stitch them together. For example, if you wanted to screenshot a 116-page document in Safari, you would only have to take a single screenshot to capture the entire thing.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on your iPhone

To take a scrolling screenshot, do the following:

1. First, take a regular screenshot on your iPhone. If you have Face ID, quickly press the side button + volume up button. With Touch ID, it's side/top button + home button.

2. Tap the screenshot preview that appears in the bottom-left corner. It appears for about five seconds, so you must be somewhat swift.

3. Next, go to the Full Page option. Underneath Full Page, you'll see a preview of the entire scrolling screenshot on the right side, along with a larger preview in the middle. You also have tools to crop the scrolling screenshot, in case it's too long.

4. Once you're finished editing the scrolling screenshot, hit Done. You'll see two options: one to save the scrolling screenshot and another to delete it.

5. Finally, tap Save PDF to Files to save the scrolling screenshot.

You must choose a folder to save the scrolling screenshot in. By default, the Files app will select the last folder you saved something to, or the Downloads folder.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to view your scrolling screenshots on your iPhone

All scrolling screenshots are converted to PDFs, so they're saved to the native Files app. To view your scrolling screenshot, open the Files app, go to the folder in which your screenshot was saved and tap the screenshot.

Here you can rename the file, draw on it, leave comments and more. You can also share the scrolling screenshot, but the other person must have Files or another PDF-reader to view it.