This coupon code scores you a set of AirPods Max for just $400 right now (save $149)

David Carnoy/CNET

Featured as the best high-end option on both our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best headphones overall for 2022, Apple's AirPods Max offer top-notch sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities. Their one major drawback, however, has always been their substantial price tag, which is why this offer is such a steal. Right now when you use our exclusive promo code CNETAPMAX at Daily Steals, you can pick up a pair of AirPods Max for just $400. That's $71 off the regular Daily Steals price, and $149 off compared to the price from Apple directly. This is the all-time best price we've seen on these Apple over-ears, and the only catch is that the discount is only available on the pink color variant.

There are plenty of features that make the AirPods Max such an impressive pair of wireless headphones. For one, the build quality is exceptional (though a little weighty), with a stainless steel frame, aluminum ear cups and ultra-comfortable memory foam earpads. They are equipped with Apple's H1 chip (the same as the AirPods Pro), which provides lighting-fast Bluetooth connectivity and performance, at least in tandem with Apple devices. According CNET's resident headphone expert David Carnoy, the AirPods Max boast some of the best noise-cancelling capabilities on the market, rivaling even Sony and Bose's top-of-the-line models, and Apple's dynamic driver provides premium high-fidelity audio. At $400, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair of headphones in this price range.