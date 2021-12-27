Third-generation Motorola Razr foldable phone reportedly in the works

Angela Lang/CNET

According to a Weibo post discovered by Android Authority, Motorola is silently working on a third-generation Razr foldable phone. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo's Mobile Business Group in China, hinted on the Chinese microblogging site that the company is working on developing a new and improved iteration of the iconic phone.

Though the original post is in Chinese, a Google translation of the post indicates that the third-generation Razr will have improved processing power, a more user-friendly interface and a new appearance.

Weibo

Beyond what was revealed in Jin's post, little is known about what you can expect from the new Razr as far as specific improvements over previous versions. Motorola revived the Razr in 2019, and in 2020 refined its design, improved its battery life and added 5G support.

The translation of Jin's post also hints that the third-generation Razr will perhaps launch first in the Chinese market, but there doesn't seem to be any indication of when that may be.

Motorola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.