There's a new iOS 15 trick for when you forget your Apple ID password. Here's how to use it

Have you ever forgotten your Apple ID password? If so, you know how frustrating the experience is. It's akin to losing your car keys, only your password unlocks access to your iCloud account, and in turn, all of your Apple devices, including your iPhone. You can easily get locked out of your account after incorrectly entering your password a few times, which then requires you to contact Apple Support to regain access to your account.

This fall, however, when Apple releases iOS 15, it's adding a feature to your iPhone that makes getting back into your account as simple as a phone call to a family member or your best friend. The new feature, called Account Recovery, allows you to pick a contact (or contacts) that you trust, who can then give you a special code to unlock your account. It's pretty cool and a lot easier than the current method.

Apple recently released the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas for anyone with a compatible device to help test ahead of an official release later this year. If you want to get an early look at the latest features, here's what you need to do to install it. However, it's probably a good idea to wait. Whenever you install iOS 15, here's what you'll need to do add a trusted contact to the new Account Recovery feature.

Pick Account Recovery contact(s) you trust

Before you can set up Account Recovery, you'll need to have all of your Apple devices -- be it a Mac, iPad or iPhone -- running the latest version Apple software. In this case, that means MacOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15, respectively.

Once all of your devices are on the latest software, select your recovery contact(s) for Account Recovery, by following these steps.

Open the Settings app and tap your name at the top of the screen. Next, select Password & Security > Account Recovery > Add Recovery Contact. A page will pop up detailing what exactly the contact can see or do with your account (Spoiler: They won't have access to your iCloud account at any time), and briefly detail what you'll need to do if you ever get locked out of your account. Tap Add Recovery Contact at the bottom of the screen to continue. Enter your Apple ID password when prompted, then follow the rest of the prompts to select your recovery contacts.

What happens when you get locked out of your Apple ID or iCloud account?

If you happen to get locked out of your account, you'll need to call one of your Account Recovery Contacts using your iPhone. Your contact will then give you a shortcode they can access directly on their iPhone, which you'll then need to enter in order to unlock your account.

Once your account is unlocked, you'll be asked to create a new password. Instead of leaving it to your memory, or picking an easy password you think you'll remember, I suggest using a password manager app. It'll create a secure password for you, save it, and even enter it when prompted.

