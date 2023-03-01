The Trick to Uploading High-Quality Videos on Instagram

Instagram doesn't allow you to upload the highest-quality videos by default. If you've noticed that the videos in your posts or stories don't quite look up to par, it's because Instagram purposely throttles the quality so you can upload your videos quicker.

If you're connected to Wi-Fi, you'll always get the highest-quality video uploads possible, but if you're posting from a music venue or restaurant where you have bad cellular service, your videos could suffer.

There's an easy way to prevent this from happening so you can have all your videos post at superior quality, regardless of internet connection. Here's what you need to know.

Interested in more Instagram tips? Check out this story on Instagram's productivity feature Quiet Mode and how to alter your relationship with Instagram.

How to enable high-quality video uploads on Instagram

On your Android device or iPhone, launch the official Instagram application. (Note this might look slightly different in alternate versions.)

1. First, go to your Instagram profile. You can access it by tapping your profile icon in the bottom right.

2. Next, tap the three-dash menu in the top-right

3. Go into Settings > Account

4. Next, tap either Data usage (iOS) or Cellular data use (Android)

5. Finally, toggle on Upload at highest quality

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now, when you're on cellular data, your videos will be uploaded at the highest quality possible, no matter how bad your connection is. However, the worse your connection, the longer your upload will take, so you'll need to be patient, especially if you're posting a long video.