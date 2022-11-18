The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Replaced My Laptop for a Week

Samsung calls the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 a "multitasking powerhouse," so I put that claim to the test by using it as my main work computer for an entire week.

Samsung's newest foldable is a great productivity device when used in Dex mode, which lets you connect the device to a bigger screen like a monitor or TV. But there are still some notable shortcomings when it comes to using a phone as my primary computer, not all of which are necessarily Samsung's fault. The mobile apps for Slack and Zoom, for example, didn't translate well to a desktop experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which launched in August, is the latest version of Samsung's tablet-smartphone hybrid. It has a 6.2-inch cover screen but turns into a 7.6-inch miniature tablet when unfolded. In addition to Dex mode, which is also available on non-folding Galaxy devices, Samsung puts that bendable screen to use with a feature called Flex mode. When in this mode, you can fold the phone halfway so that it stands upright, which is useful for making video calls.

To see how the Z Fold 4 powered my work week, check out the video above.