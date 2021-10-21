The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds just hit their lowest price to date

Enlarge Image Drew Evans/CNET

The new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are a 2021 product, but they're already on sale for . The Galaxy Buds 2 list for $150 and are currently selling for , so you're looking at about a nice discount (and apparently the lowest price to date). I've already reviewed these new active noise-canceling buds and they're very solid all around, with a more compact design that should fit most ears comfortably and securely. They're available in four colors and you can buy up to three sets of them at this price, which is good for today only or while supplies last. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

If you miss this deal, I suspect we'll continue to see sporadic discounts on the Galaxy Buds 2 as the step-up Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for and there needs to be more of a price delta between these two Galaxy Buds models. The Galaxy Buds Pro sound slightly better, have slightly better noise canceling and offer a couple of features that are missing from the Buds 2. But many people will prefer the fit of the latter. You can read my full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review here.

