The Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld on Verizon Will Be Pricey

If you're looking to get Razer's new Edge 5G gaming handheld on Verizon, be prepared to shell out a lot of cash. The new gaming portable, which launches on Jan. 26, will have a limited-time sales price of $360 (or $10 a month if financed for 36 months) for the 5G version when you buy it with a new data plan -- but that's before you include the monthly data fee.

The handheld will be treated like a tablet on your Verizon plan, which means you'll need a tablet data plan for it. Those start at $20 a month if you add it to your existing Verizon account which will get you 15GB of high-speed data. It does not, however, include access to Verizon's faster 5G network (what it calls "5G Ultra Wideband" or "5G UW").

The handheld supports Verizon's faster networks, but to get that access, you'll need to opt for the carrier's pricier Unlimited Plus tablet plan, which runs $30 a month if you're adding it to your existing Verizon account. This plan gives you unlimited high-speed data when connected to the 5G UW signal, but if you're on regular 5G or 4G LTE you get 30GB of high-speed data per month.

It makes sense that the Edge 5G is priced like a tablet. After all, it's a Razer-made Android tablet that connects with a detachable controller. Given that the Edge 5G is geared towards gaming on the go, people interested in this device will probably want to spring for the pricier Plus plan with the faster 5G access. So for 36 months, you're looking at $10 a month for the device and $30 a month for service.

It is also worth noting that those with a Do More, Get More or Apple One line on their account can knock 50% off the tablet plan price for the Edge 5G. And if you're looking to save a bit more on the price of the handheld, Verizon has a deal where buying a new 5G phone together with the Edge 5G will make the latter $180 (or $5 a month on a 36-month installment plan).

Oh, and if you're looking to buy the 5G version of the handheld at full price without adding a line the device will run you $600. The Wi-Fi-only version of the Edge, which will also be released on Jan. 26, runs $400.