The OnePlus 10 Pro Is So Close to Being a Superb iPhone Competitor

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I gave the OnePlus 10 Pro a healthy score of 8 out of 10 in my full CNET review. It earned those points thanks to its beautiful display, its powerful processor, its excellent battery life and what I think is a slick design that stands out against the competition. Then there's the fact that at $899 (£799) it's cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro ($999) and Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,200), while going head to head with the award-winning Google Pixel 6 Pro ($899).

It offers a lot of great tech, and though I do think it's among the best phones launched this year, there are some things holding back my excitement. For one, its camera still needs a bit of work. It can take some beautiful images -- especially in good daytime light -- but I noticed significant shifts in colors between the main and super-wide lenses, and low-light performance falls below the competition.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Then there's the fact that an official IP waterproof rating has been withheld from almost all versions of the phone, instead being offered solely on phones sold exclusively via T-Mobile in the US. Water resistance is a hugely helpful safety feature keeping our phones protected when taking calls in the rain or from accidentally spilled drinks, so it feels frustrating that it's a feature most will miss out on just because of exclusivity deals. Especially when the previous OnePlus 9 Pro did come with an IP68 rating on all models.

There's also the fact that OnePlus 10 Pro phones bought unlocked via T-Mobile will get varying levels of performance on other 5G networks and won't be compatible with AT&T's 5G network at all.

Some of these issues might not be a big deal to you or might be entirely moot (living in the UK I don't give a halfpenny flip about T-Mobile or AT&T, for example), but things like the camera performance could be irksome wherever you are. And when you're spending $900 on a phone, you should feel like you're getting a complete flagship phone experience.

