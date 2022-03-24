The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch Event For US, Europe and India Is Happening On March 31

OnePlus

We already have seen plenty of OnePlus' 10 Pro 5G, but now it is set to expand to regions beyond China. On Thursday the Chinese phone-maker announced that its latest flagship device will come to the US, Europe and India with a launch event scheduled for March 31 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

OnePlus says it will use the digital event as the "full global launch" of the phone, which was first announced and released in China back in January. The company has yet to reveal the US pricing for the phone but promises to reveal those details next week. The launch price in China was 4,699 yuan, which converts to roughly $740, £560 or AU$990.

Since it was already released in China we already have a fair idea of what to expect specs-wise from the 10 Pro 5G. Assuming no the company doesn't deliver any radical regionalized changes for the new markets, the device should feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch OLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, and a similar rear camera setup to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The main shooter is a 48-megapixel lens and is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto offering 3.3x optical zoom.

My colleague Andrew Lanxon has been testing out the 10 Pro's main camera and comparing it to the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra to see if OnePlus finally has a shooter that surpasses its rivals. Although it is early in his testing, he notes that while it's "difficult to say it's any better or worse than its rivals, at least at this point, but it's certainly up there with them based on what I've seen so far."