The new Galaxy Watch 4 is already on sale for up to 25% off (today only)

Scott Stein/CNET

You can't yet buy the Apple Watch Series 7, but Samsung's recent Galaxy Watch 4 is already here -- and already on sale. To be clear, this watch is really only for owners of Samsung Galaxy phones. But if that's you, this is currently among the best Android-compatible smartwatches on the market, thanks to a wealth of cool watch faces and a nice array of fitness tracking options. And right now, the entire line of Series 4 Galaxy Watches is on sale right now, down about 25% from the list price on Amazon.

You can snag the 40mm with wireless charger for as low as $230 -- down $80 from the normal price. A Watch 4 fitted with LTE will run you closer to $300 and the 44mm will bump the price up another $30 or so. This one-day sale includes the Galaxy Watch 4 in four colors: black, silver, green and pink gold.

To get a full download on the 4, see CNET's full review of the latest Galaxy Watch. Scott Stein loved the display and the reunion of many of Google's apps into the OS. He was less enthused about the need for a Samsung phone to operate features like EKG and blood pressure monitoring and the noticeably shorter battery life than some competitors.