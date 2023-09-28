The Most Annoying iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

As long as you have a supported iPhone, like the iPhone 15, you can download Apple's latest iOS 17 software update. The new iPhone OS has several new features, like StandBy mode, interactive widgets, full-screen contact posters during phone calls, an improved and more personalized autocorrect and more.

Though most of these features are welcome, if you're like me, you might not love every single new offering from iOS 17. Sometimes I don't want change, especially when it's drastic, because I get used to a way of doing certain things.

I wasn't a fan of the new search button at the bottom of each home page when I upgraded to iOS 16, because I'd accidentally trigger it all the time. It isn't necessarily a bad feature, I just personally didn't like it.

And with iOS 17, there are also a few features I'm not a huge fan of. If you want to find out about some of the iOS 17 settings I sometimes find annoying, keep reading. And best of all, there's a "fix" for all of them, so you can either get rid of them or never have to deal with them again.

Stop NameDrop from automatically sharing your contact info

The new NameDrop feature on iOS 17 allows you to quickly swap contact information via AirDrop simply by bringing your iPhone near another iPhone or Apple Watch. Your name and Contact Poster (also new with iOS 17) are shared with NameDrop, along with your phone number, email address and other information.

However, some people have had issues with NameDrop sharing info when they don't want to. For example, if you place your iPhone near another iPhone in general, NameDrop may attempt to transfer your contact information. If you carry two iPhones in your bag -- one personal and the other for work -- NameDrop could attempt to share contact info between the two, which can be annoying when you're not trying to use the feature on purpose.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to disable NameDrop completely. In the Settings application, go to General > AirDrop and toggle off Bringing Devices Together. Once the feature is off, you won't be able to swap numbers and information via NameDrop.

You can share photos via AirDrop and close proximity, so that too will be disabled when this setting is toggled off. Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Hide notifications in StandBy

The StandBy feature is arguably one of the biggest new iOS 17 features to the iPhone, turning your phone into a smart display when it's charging horizontally and showcasing information, like the time, your calendar, photos and notifications, in large blocks that are easy to see. StandBy is a great way to quickly absorb information by glancing at your phone, but if there are people around and you want to keep some of your information private, you may not want StandBy to show notifications.

In Settings > StandBy, toggle off Show Notifications. Now when you're in StandBy mode, you won't see all of your notifications displayed. Critical notifications, like weather emergencies, will still be shown in StandBy mode.

Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Alternatively, you can hide notification previews instead of the entire notification. That way, you can still see what notifications you're getting, you just can't check out exact details unless you tap on the notification. For this to work, you'll need to enable Show Notifications, as well as the Show Preview on Top Only setting underneath.

Stop Siri from activating so easily

Siri received a few major changes in iOS 17, including the ability to activate the voice assistant by only saying "Siri" -- no more "hey" needed. It's an easier way to quickly open an application or run a shortcut with just your voice, but at the same time, you might accidentally trigger Siri more often, since the new trigger is just a single word now.

If you want to go back to only having Siri activated when you say "Hey Siri" and not just "Siri," go into Settings > Siri & Search > Listen for and choose the solo "Hey Siri" option. Your iPhone will no longer activate Siri simply when you say "Siri."

You can also just turn off the "Listen for" feature. Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

For more on iOS 17, learn how to automatically delete multifactor authentication messages in texts and email and how to create Live Stickers.