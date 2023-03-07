iPhone 14 Now in Yellow Latest on Long COVID Playing Hogwarts Legacy World Baseball Classic Best Air Fryers Meta and Layoffs Attack on Titan Filing Taxes on a Phone
The iPhone 14 Does Yellow Very Mellow

Just in time for spring, Apple drops a new color for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Patrick Holland
iPhone 14 color lineup
Starting Friday, there will be a sixth color option for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: yellow.
Apple

Apple reminds us that spring is around the corner with a new color for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: yellow. As has been the case for the past few years, Apple dropped a new color for the iPhone in March. In 2021, we got the purple iPhone 12. Last spring, we got a green iPhone 13 and an alpine green iPhone 13 Pro. And this year it's yellow. Sadly, Apple decided to leave the Pro models out of the new color party.

There are now six colors to choose from: yellow, purple, blue, starlight, midnight and Product Red. If you follow Apple closely, you know that the old rainbow Apple logo was made up of six colors. Coincidence? I think not. The new yellow has a soft, pastel tone to it.

While the new finish is exciting, the yellow iPhone 14 is identical to the models that launched in September. It runs iOS 16, has an A15 Bionic chipEmergency SOS via SatelliteCar Crash Detection and cameras similar to those of the iPhone 13 Pro (aside from the telephoto). In fact, we are halfway through the iPhone's annual upgrade cycle, with the rumored iPhone 15 expected to launch in September.

The back side of a yellow iPhone 14

In-person the yellow has a soft pastel tone.

 Patrick Holland/CNET

Unlike with last year's iPhone 13 color drop, Apple did not announce a new version of the iPhone SE. In fact there are rumors that the SE is dead, while some say a new version of Apple's cheapest phone might still be on the way in 2024.

The new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available to preorder Friday. Most people are likely to put a case on their iPhone 14 no matter which color the phone is. If that's you, Apple also launched a new yellow silicone case, too.

