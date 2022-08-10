Galaxy Z Flip 3 Phone Gets a $100 Price Cut, Adding to Its Appeal

While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are Samsung's newest foldable phones, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and its lower price aim to steal some of the newer phones' shiny appeal. Samsung plans to keep the Z Flip 3 around and drop the price tag by $100, bringing it down to $900 (£899). The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, will be discontinued.

The price drop was revealed during Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday, alongside announcements for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, all of which will go on sale on Aug. 26.

When the Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched in 2021, it hit a sweet spot that balanced price, premium features and improved durability. The fact that Samsung decided to keep it around to sell another year bodes well. At $1,000, it was the first foldable phone with mainstream appeal. The lower price makes it even more approachable for anyone who's curious but wants to pay less.