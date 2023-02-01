The Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra Get More Storage for the Same Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra offer a little more value over last year's models. The two phones, announced at Samsung's Unpacked event in San Fransisco, cost the same as their 2022 Galaxy S counterparts, but they now come with double the storage.

The Galaxy S23 Plus starts with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage for $1,000, which is the same price Samsung charged for the Galaxy S22 Plus when it launched in February 2022. Unlike last year, people looking to upgrade to 512GB of storage won't have to jump up to the Ultra to get it. The Galaxy S23 Plus comes in a model with 512GB storage.

This year's Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a storage boost as well. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB for $1,200, the same price as last year's 128GB offering. There are also options for an Ultra with 12GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Galaxy S23 series RAM and storage options Phone RAM Storage Galaxy S23 8GB 128GB Galaxy S23 8GB 256GB Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB 256GB Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra 12GB 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra 12GB 1TB

Samsung announced the phones alongside the Galaxy S23 at its Unpacked event on Feb. 1. All three models will launch on Feb. 17 and are currently available for preorder. The Galaxy S23 phone lineup comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and an improved AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. They also have cameras capable of recording video in 8K at 30 frames-per-second and in 4K at 60 frames-per-second. Every model is available in phantom black, cream, green or lavender.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch display, a larger 3,900-mAh battery as well as a 50-megapixel wide camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 Plus is almost identical with the main differences being its screen size and battery. The S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch display and an even bigger 4,700-mAh battery. This battery offers what Samsung calls "Super Fast Charging 2.0" when plugged into a wall outlet, while the S23 only comes with "Super Fast Charging." Every model across the S23 lineup offers the same fast wireless charging features.

The expensive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an even larger 6.8-inch display. It now has a 200-megapixel main camera -- up from the 108-megapixel camera on the S22 Ultra -- with an aperture of f/1.7. It also has laser auto focus, with up to 10x optical zoom. Unsurprisingly, the S23 Ultra has the biggest battery of the lineup, at 5,000 mAh.