Best Prepaid Phone Plan for May 2023

When it comes to finding a prepaid phone plan, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile aren't your only options.
The majority of cell phone users subscribe directly to mobile providers like AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon for their wireless service. If you want to save money on your mobile plan, several smaller phone services can get you reliable service at a cheaper rate. Prominent providers tout unlimited talk or unlimited data plans as the big attraction, but smaller carriers still offer a variety of plans with high-speed data or even a better price on unlimited plans. If you want to switch over, these are the best prepaid phone plans for May 2023.
There are a ton of prepaid service providers, but for this article, I'm going to focus on just a few: Boost Mobile, Cricket, Mint, Google Fi Wireless, Tracfone, Metro by T-Mobile, Total by Verizon, Verizon Prepaid and AT&T Prepaid. Since these carriers also have so many different prepaid cell phone plan options, I'll focus on the best options for under 5GB of data, under 10GB of data and unlimited plans.
There are two main types of ways to pay for phone service: postpaid, where you pay at the end of the month, and prepaid, where you buy service before you use your phone. The advertisements you see for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are almost always for postpaid plans, while the plans and carriers we're talking about here are all prepaid plans.
You're buying the data and access in advance of using it. Prepaid plan providers let you purchase in various increments -- 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, six months or even a full year -- with prices often varying depending on how long you're willing to commit.
In this story, I'm comparing single-year prepaid cell phone plans.
As I noted when covering the best unlimited plans, to get the most out of your deal you need to make sure you have the coverage you need. This makes it hard to give a blanket recommendation of any one carrier: T-Mobile's service in New York may be excellent, but if you're in, say, rural Iowa, Verizon is more reliable.
Prepaid providers almost always use someone else's service. Before you sign up for one, it's worth checking what the underlying network is. Each offers some version of 5G and I've broken this all down here, but to recap:
If you have any friends or family in your area who already use the prepaid carrier you're considering, ask about their experience. You could also go to a major carrier's store and see if it offers free ways to try out the service before switching over, such as T-Mobile's Network Pass, Cricket's trial program or Verizon's trial program.
As with the leading carriers, there are periods when the prepaid players offer deals. Boost Mobile used to run a promo for new customers that let you get three lines with unlimited talk, text and data for $90 per month ($30 per line) after "your first payment of $100." It has since added a new unlimited plan that is $25 per month for new users, though each line must be separate and cannot be grouped on a family plan.
Some prepaid providers will even give discounts on buying a new device, though, unlike the leading carriers, don't expect the same big promotions offering a free new iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23. Those deals are often tied to 24- or 36-month installment plans, which prepaid, by its nature, does not offer.
Boost Mobile has added an unlimited plan for new users that offers unlimited talk, text and data for $25 per month with taxes and fees included. Unlike Mint Mobile's 12-month plan, our previous pick in this slot, Boost's plan isn't tied to 12-month increments. You do, however, need to be a new Boost customer to get the offer.
The plan includes 5G access and 30GB per month of high-speed data (if you blow through that your data will slow until your next billing month starts). Hotspot is included as well, with that data pulling from your high-speed allotment. One thing worth noting: You do need to set up automatic payments to get the $25-per-month rate.
Ryan Reynolds' phone company has made a name for itself with its quirky advertising, but it also has one of the better offers for unlimited data that we've seen. For 12 months, you can get unlimited talk, text and data for $30 a month per line. Running on T-Mobile's networks, you get 40GB of high-speed data on 5G and 4G LTE per month, though if you do blow through that before your 30-day period resets, your speeds will slow to "3G speeds."
There's also 10GB of high-speed hotspot data and free international calls to Mexico and Canada.
Google has updated the unlimited plans on its Fi cell phone service that not only lowers the monthly price, but also adds in a few useful features. While its $50 pricing for one line is way higher than Mint's, if you have three lines or more you can save a little.
Called Simply Unlimited, the plan runs roughly $27 per line per month with three lines and drops to $20 per month if you have four or more lines (both options run $80 per month total). It now includes 35GB of high-speed data plus talk, text and data in Canada and Mexico. The plan also now offers 5GB of hotspot data, though that is a "hard" cap where the hotspot feature stops after 5GB is used, as opposed to the data slowing.
Google has also recently added 5G support for iPhones and the ability to add Samsung or Google watches to your plan for free.
Other options: Metro and Cricket each offer a similar option that's $30 per line if you have three lines, but if you have four or five lines the price per line would drop to $25 per line per month ($100 a month for four lines, $125 for five lines). Both are still pricier than Fi Wireless' offering and neither offer mobile hotspot data with these plans.
Cricket says it "may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy," whereas Google says it will slow data if you exceed 35GB in a month. Metro speeds will similarly slow if you use over 35GB in a month, and T-Mobile will prioritize its own users over those on Metro plans.
Tracfone does not offer a traditional unlimited data plan. Verizon and AT&T's prepaid options start at $50 a month with automatic payments ($65 without).
Editors' note: On Jan. 30, Google disclosed that a data breach had occurred that included date of Google Fi account activation, plan details, the SIM card serial number and whether an account is active. The number of customers affected was not released.
This one is actually a bit complicated.
Cricket and Metro each offer perks with some of their top unlimited plans -- in the case of Cricket, you get a subscription to HBO Max with ads, while Metro's top two unlimited plans offer one year of ViX Plus and 100GB of Google One storage. While Metro used to be cheaper, it has gotten pricier and dropped the inclusion of Amazon Prime on its main plan.
Metro actually still has those plans but hid them under a "Heritage Plans" section on its website that requires you to call customer support to get them. This runs for an undisclosed "limited time" but if you are willing to go down this route, it's the best option. A single line runs $60 per month, while three or four lines will cost you $120 per month.
Taxes and fees are included in that price, as is 15GB of hotspot data, 100GB of Google One and a subscription to Amazon Prime. Again, you need to contact Metro's Customer Care team at 888-863-8768 to get this plan. More details can be found here.
Other options: As for the new main plans, for a single line or two lines Metro's middle plan is still actually a bit cheaper than Cricket's. A single line here is $50 per month while two lines are $80 per month. That's slightly cheaper than Cricket's option which runs $55 per month for a single line (with AutoPay) or $90 for two lines.
Both cost the same $110 per month for three lines, though since Cricket includes HBO Max and more hotspot data (15GB versus 5GB from Metro's middle plan) it wins this battle.
When you get to four or more lines, Cricket's plans are actually $10 cheaper than Metros, once again making it the better play.
Verizon's Total by Verizon service includes Disney Plus' Premium no-ads option with its top plan, but at $60 per month for a single line and $165 per month for four lines, it's probably not worth it.
If price is the biggest factor for you, look at Google Fi's Simply Unlimited plan we mentioned above.
If you need anything less than four lines, Cricket, Total or Metro are a lot pricier than Mint. One phone line with this top unlimited plan runs $60 a month, two lines are $90 a month and three lines are $120.
It's worth mentioning that many of these providers -- including AT&T, Cricket, Metro, T-Mobile, Verizon and Boost -- work with the government's Affordable Connectivity Program. If you qualify for that program, Metro's $40 per month unlimited plan could be had for $10 per month (and the one with perks could be $30 per month instead of its regular $60 monthly).
When it comes to data under 15GB, Mint once again has the best value if T-Mobile's network is solid in your area.
Getting 15GB of 4G LTE/5G monthly data is $20 a month at Mint if you're a new subscriber and buy in 12-month increments. After that, you can buy three more months at $35 a month ($105 total), six months at $25 a month ($150 total) or another year at $20 a month ($240 total).
This used to be a 10GB plan, but in April Mint raised the data it offered while keeping the price the same.
Boost Mobile now has a similar 15GB per month plan for $20 per month, but it requires you to prepay for a full year, with no options for shorter periods.
Other options: Google Fi has a "bill protection" feature designed to refund you for data you don't use, but with a maximum monthly charge of $80 per month for one line and 6GB of data and unlimited talk/text, I think you're better off looking elsewhere instead of having to calculate how much data you're using.
AT&T has an online offer of 16GB per month if you prepay the $300 for a full year (equating to $25 a month).
Tracfone doesn't have a 10GB plan but has two other options directly above and below it. The first is an 8GB-per-month plan that runs $35 a month if you enable autorefill, or $40 a month regularly. The provider does have a 24GB plan for one year that runs $199, though that 24GB is all the data you get for the year.
The perk with the AT&T and Tracfone plans is that any unused data carries over to the next month. For the latter, if you're looking for a prepaid provider on Verizon it's hard to top what amounts to a monthly rate of $16.58.
Boost Mobile has a few enticing plans at 5GB or less, particularly if you're a new customer. The carrier offers a $14 a month plan that offers 5GB of high-speed data per month with the ability to use that allotment for mobile hotspot. You'll need to prepay for 12 months of service to get this offer ($168), but it's better bang for your buck than the $15 per month for 4GB of data Mint Mobile offers new customers who prepay for a year (this Mint plan will become a 5GB option later this month).
Metro, Total by Verizon and Cricket each charge $30 a month for 5GB of data and Tracfone has a 4GB data plan but that runs $25 when on autorefill ($30 without).
Boost, however, has a $100 deal that offers 1GB of data per month for a full year for new customers. That breaks down to $8.33 per month. If you don't have Boost, find yourself largely on Wi-Fi and price is the biggest driver for you, this is the go-to pick if looking for a new service.
T-Mobile has a few T-Mobile Connect deals including a $25 per month option with unlimited talk/text and 6.5GB of data (with an extra 500MB of data added to your plan every year). The carrier also has a $10-per-month Connect option that includes 1,000 domestic minutes for talk, 1,000 domestic and 1GB of data.
As we said at the top, the best deal is the one that works best for you.
