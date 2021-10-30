With so many video streaming options, endless video games and a workplace culture built around Zoom meetings, there's something about reading an actual book that's refreshing. always make great gifts, but here we're focusing on the latest devices on which you can read ebooks. The most famous digital book reader is Amazon's Kindle line, which uses E Ink displays. Current models offer self-illuminated screens, eliminating the need for an external book light. But beyond Kindle's hardware, the Kindle app (along with other ebook-reading apps) work great on iPads, smartphones and other devices.

If you don't want to buy through Amazon, there are plenty of alternatives: Rakuten's Kobo ebook readers work with most third-party vendors using the ePub book standard, for instance. And both Kobo and Kindle let you freely read loaner books from your local library.

One important note: You should never pay full price for a Kindle device or Fire tablet, as they get frequent deep discounts throughout the year. We expect the Black Friday season to offer the best prices of the year for most of these.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Yes, Amazon's top-end Kindle is too expensive for what it is, but when I upgraded from a Kindle Paperwhite to the Oasis, and was knocked out by how much better the Oasis is in terms of book readability and responsiveness. Plus, the physical page-turn buttons are so much better than swiping. The latest version can adjust the color temperature of the (monochromatic) screen, for better nighttime reading. Amazon runs a lot of deals on this, and also watch out for trade-in bonuses on older Kindles to get it for a reasonable price. Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET I'm not going to sugarcoat it. This basic Kindle is nowhere as good as the Paperwhite or Oasis. But it's also a great impulse purchase gift for a casual reader or book lover getting into ebooks. The latest version adds a built-in light, which makes it much more usable, but I'd only buy if it was decently discounted. The price to seek is $60 or less. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

Scott Stein/CNET The iPad Mini received what might be the best tech product makeover of the year, with a bigger, better screen (now 8.3 inches), new processor, optional 5G and a thinner, lighter design. It's the perfect size for ebooks, and the color screen makes it a great choice for reading digital comics (ahem, graphic novels). At $500, it's more expensive than the fanciest Kindle reader, but you get a full-fledged iPadOS device that can serve as a streaming video player or game machine as well. Read our Apple iPad Mini (2021) review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Kindles are great, but the screens are paperback-sized at best. This is one of a handful of larger E ink devices, and one of the few that can run Amazon's Kindle software. That's because the Note Air runs the Android mobile OS and can download apps from the Google Play store. Just beware, the device feels sluggish when not in book-reading mode, and setting up Google Play access is tricky (see details in my hands-on here). I don't care, I still think giant E ink devices are very cool.