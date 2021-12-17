The best deal in wireless service is back again and you won't believe how great it is

Sarah Tew/CNET

I use my phone all the time regardless of whether I am at home, out with friends or traveling for work, but that doesn't mean that I like to pay a lot for my wireless service. If you've paid any attention to the wireless provider industry you've probably noticed that prices were coming down, offers to switch carriers were once again enticing, and lately they've been going back upwards. That's true for nearly all carriers except for , who continues to impress with some awesome discounts.

Right now the wireless carrier, which utilizes T-Mobile's nationwide network, is offering two different options of how you can get some service for free.

The first offer is pretty straightforward. If you , any service, you get another three months of the same plan for free. If you went with the cheapest plan, which includes unlimited talk and text and 4GB of data per month, you'd be paying a total of $45 for six months of service. That breaks down to just $7.50 per month, which you aren't coming close to with any other carrier. If you wanted to go all-in and get the unlimited plan, it would run you $90 for the six month period, or $15 per month.

Are you ready for a new phone along with your new carrier? If you make the switch and from Mint Mobile with 12 months of service, Mint Mobile will double that for you. With this, you can get an Android phone for as little as $360 with two years of service or an iPhone for $579 with two years of service.

It's time to stop overpaying for your wireless service and treat yourself to one of these two great offers from Mint Mobile so you can spend money on things you want instead of need.