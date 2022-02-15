'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday Pokemon Go Next Three Community Days 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 Worldle Is Like Wordle, but for Geography Super Bowl commercials
The Best Apple Pencil Alternative Is Down to One of Its Lowest Prices Yet

If you have one of the newer iPad models and want an Apple Pencil but want to pay less, this deal is for you.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Having a stylus like the Apple Pencil can really change how you use and interact with your iPad. Whether you want to take notes, navigate the interface or become the next big cartoon artist, you're going to want to check this deal out. Right now, you can pick up the Logitech Crayon for just $58, one of the lowest prices yet. Normally, it sells for about $70.

Logitech Crayon: $58 (save $12)
$58 at Amazon

The Logitech Crayon is easily the best Apple Pencil alternative on the market. It may lack some of the pressure sensitivity features that the Apple Pencil does, and has a different design, but overall it's a really great option. Once paired to your iPad, the Logitech Crayon will automatically connect each time you go to use it. It recharges via Lightning and all you have to do is plug in your cable to the top of the Crayon.

