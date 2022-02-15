The Best Apple Pencil Alternative Is Down to One of Its Lowest Prices Yet

Having a stylus like the Apple Pencil can really change how you use and interact with your iPad. Whether you want to take notes, navigate the interface or become the next big cartoon artist, you're going to want to check this deal out. Right now, you can pick up the Logitech Crayon for just $58, one of the lowest prices yet. Normally, it sells for about $70.

The Logitech Crayon is easily the best Apple Pencil alternative on the market. It may lack some of the pressure sensitivity features that the Apple Pencil does, and has a different design, but overall it's a really great option. Once paired to your iPad, the Logitech Crayon will automatically connect each time you go to use it. It recharges via Lightning and all you have to do is plug in your cable to the top of the Crayon.

