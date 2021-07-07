The Amazfit GTS smartwatch is at an all-time low of $80

Amazfit

This sleek Amazfit GTS looks a lot like an Apple Watch and the smartwatch has scored consistently high marks with CNET editors. It's lightweight and sports a stunning 1.65-inch AMOLED display. (That's roughly equivalent to 42mm.) It's also never been cheaper than it is right now, down to an -- the previous low was $100. The sleek GTS wearable is available in six colors at this sale price and it ships for free.

Much like the Apple Watch, the GTS offers heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking and all manner of notifications. It's also water-resistant to 5 ATM, meaning you can bring it into the shower, ocean or pool.

CNET's former deals guru Rick Broida did some brief testing last year and liked this smartwatch a lot, namely the speed and consistency of the raise-to-wake feature and the smooth responsiveness of the onscreen menus. The Amazfit app lets you choose from a few dozen watch faces (some cool, some classy, some geeky), but you can also load a custom background (like, say, a photo of the family dog). Battery life lives up to Amazfit's promise of 14 days, though lots of variables can affect power consumption. But even if it manages only half that, it's a solid improvement over the Apple Watch and many others.

For a solid wearable with excellent battery life and a smart look, $80 is a very nice price and an easy recommendation.