The all-new Beats Studio Buds are already on sale at Amazon

Save $20 on Beats' first true-wireless model

We found a lot to love about the Beats Studio Buds when they were first released just a couple of months ago. The $150 model is Beats' first true-wireless offering, which also packs active noise cancellation technology. The icing on the cake? They actually sound a bit better than the AirPods Pro, in our opinion. But right now, the Beats Studio Buds are down to $130 at Amazon. That's $20 off the Apple Store price, and $60 less than the AirPods Pro. It's also the first notable discount we've seen.

So why get the Studio Buds over the AirPods Pro? In addition to the sound quality and similar noise-canceling offerings -- including a transparency mode -- the Studio Buds come in red and black options, so you're not just stuck with AirPod white. They're also a better match for Android owners, thanks to solid Android app support and USB-C charging. The biggest thing you're giving up versus the AirPods is the lack of iCloud pairing (automatic syncing and switching with all of your Apple devices). 

Want to know more? Read David Carnoy's full review of the Beats Studio Buds.

