The AirPods Pro just returned to an all-time low price for Cyber Monday

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds have returned to an all-time low price of $159 for Cyber Monday -- that's $90 off the original price. The AirPods 3 are also at an all-time low price, and sales are still ongoing for the AirPods Max, AirPods 2 and Beats earbuds.

If you're in the market for a pair of the AirPods Pro, you'll need to move quickly because they sell out fast. We've already seen them come and go in a matter of minutes at Amazon, so we don't expect the deal at Walmart to last long.