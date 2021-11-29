Live: Best Cyber Monday deals live blog 39 Cyber Monday deals Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter US restricts travel over omicron Xbox Series X restock updates PS5 restock tracker
The AirPods Pro just returned to an all-time low price for Cyber Monday

The Apple earbuds are $90 off right now at Walmart.

Angela Lang/CNET
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds have returned to an all-time low price of $159 for Cyber Monday -- that's $90 off the original price. The AirPods 3 are also at an all-time low price, and sales are still ongoing for the AirPods Max, AirPods 2 and Beats earbuds.

If you're in the market for a pair of the AirPods Pro, you'll need to move quickly because they sell out fast. We've already seen them come and go in a matter of minutes at Amazon, so we don't expect the deal at Walmart to last long. 

