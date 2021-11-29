The AirPods Pro just returned to an all-time low price for Cyber Monday

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds have returned to an all-time low price of $159 for Cyber Monday -- that's $90 off the original price. The AirPods 3 are also at an all-time low price, and sales are still ongoing for the AirPods Max, AirPods 2 and Beats earbuds.
If you're in the market for a pair of the AirPods Pro, you'll need to move quickly because they sell out fast. We've already seen them come and go in a matter of minutes at Amazon, so we don't expect the deal at Walmart to last long.