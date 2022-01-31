TCL's budget-friendly phones, tablets and headphones are up to 25% off today only

TCL

These days, you don't have to drop big money on name brands to get decent tech. From TVs to tablets, TCL makes some of our absolute favorite budget-friendly devices, and today, they got even more affordable. Now through 2:59 AM EST, Amazon is offering up to 25% off select TCL phones, earbuds and tablets. You can shop the whole sale selection here:

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, then this sale has got you covered with two different models discounted. At $128, 20% off the list price, the is the more affordable option, with a wide 6.52-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The step-up will set you back $220, down $60 from the usual price, and bumps those specs up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus an impressive 48MP rear camera.

The offers don't stop there, either, with $25 off these . For just $75, these true wireless 'buds come equipped with some impressive feature, including active noise cancellation, 32 hours of playtime with the charging case and water resistance (though no IPX rating is listed). You can also grab the for $160, $40 off, which boasts an 8 hour battery life and a vibrant 10.1-inch FHD display, though only 3GB of RAM, so it's not equipped for much more than browsing.