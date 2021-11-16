Target's Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is the one you won't want to miss

Patrick Holland/CNET

Tons of Black Friday deals have been hitting various retailers all month long, but fan's of Google's Pixel phones have been waiting to see if the recently released Pixel 6 will be included in any special Black Friday events. In the past, Google has been known to discount the newest offerings of their Pixel line, but there have not been any such announcements this year.

Luckily, Target released its 2021 Black Friday ad, announcing that the retailer is slashing the price on the unlocked Pixel 6 by $50, bringing the total for the 128GB phone to just $549. There are no special requirements or a set carrier, making this a great deal if you are looking to upgrade. Target has not released specifics on when this deal will drop, but we do know it will be among the other Black Friday specials running Nov. 21 to Nov. 27. Supplies are limited, but there's a chance Amazon or other retailers will price-match, which could increase your chances of getting your hands on one at a discounted price.

Google The Pixel 6 sports Google's own Tensor chip this year that delivers fast, smooth performance and all-day battery life. Enhancements to chip security keep your data safe. It's also unlocked to be compatible with all major carriers.

The Pixel 6 has new camera hardware and features wide and ultrawide lenses, as well as a Magic Eraser tool available in Google Photos that can help remove unwanted objects from your pictures. For now, there has been no news about the Pixel 6 Pro being included, but we will post all the latest news about Black Friday deals on the Pixel series here, so keep checking back.

And while the Google Store hasn't announced and deals on the Pixel 6, they did reveal savings on the Pixel 5A, various Nest devices and more.