Target Circle Rewards: Members Get Free Money When They Shop

I regularly shop at Target, in stores and online, especially now that I have an infant. But I didn't always know about the retail giant's loyalty program, Target Circle. Now when I shop, I first browse the Target app to check out offers, see how much money I've earned to use toward my purchase and download digital coupons.

If you've never used Target Circle, it's easy to sign up and it's free to use. There are some great perks that come with being a rewards program member -- for instance, exclusive offers and savings.

I'll explain how Target Circle works to save you money and how you can earn cash back while you shop -- without a credit card. For more, check out these four ways to save on your next Target shopping spree.

What is Target Circle?

Target Circle is the retailer's loyalty program, which lets you earn 1% cash back on all your purchases at Target. The program includes personalized offers and digital coupons that you wouldn't normally get without being a Circle member.

Target Circle benefits

Having a Target Circle membership gets you benefits and deals that other shoppers don't get. Here's what they are.

1% earnings on every purchase you make at Target. You can use any cashback on future purchases. Even better: If you have a Target RedCard, you can earn 5% cash back.

Birthday gift of 5% off your purchase.

Digital coupons for specific store categories -- 20% off baby clothes, for example, and 10% off beauty products.

Personalized bonus offers -- for example, you may get a deal that lets you make two qualifying purchases of $60 or more to earn a $10 reward in Target Circle earnings.

You can use up to 75 offers at once. Note that all offers and earnings have an expiration date, so make sure you use them before it's too late.

How to sign up for Target Circle

If you regularly shop at Target, there's really no reason not to sign up for its loyalty program. To sign up, visit target.com/circle and click Create account, then provide your email address, name and phone number. You'll also create a password at this time.

How to use Target Circle rewards

Once you've got a Target Circle account, you can begin using it at any time. Make sure you've activated any offers and coupons before you head to checkout. If you're in the store, you just need to enter your phone number on the keypad at checkout or scan your Target Circle barcode.

If you forget to enter your phone number at checkout, enter the receipt numbers on the Target Circle dashboard or use the app to scan the barcode.

If you're shopping online, just make sure you're signed in to your account before checking out. You should see all your discounts applied in your cart.

How to redeem Target Circle earnings

After making purchases, you earn 1% cash back that you can use on future trips to the store. There's no purchase minimum to redeem your earnings, and you can use them at any time on anything you'd like.

To redeem them in-store, head to the Wallet section in the Target app or online. Toggle the switch next to Target Circle earnings. It'll show you how much you have available to use on a purchase. You'll then select the box next to your earnings and click Save. Note that your earnings will expire if they aren't redeemed within one year.

If using online, you'll be given the option at checkout to apply your earnings.

Bonus: You can even use your Target Circle earnings at Starbucks inside Target.

Get these deals through these Target partners

Target has partnered with several other companies to give Circle rewards members additional deals. Here's what they are.

Apple News free for three months.

Tripadvisor Plus free for one year.

MLS season pass free for one month.

AppleTV Plus free for three months.

Apple Arcade free for three months.

Apple Fitness Plus free for four months.

Apple Music free for three months.

iCloud Plus free for three months.

Earn Ultimate Rewards when you buy Ulta Beauty products.

For more Target shopping tips, here's a Target clearance cheat sheet to help you get more and spend less. Also, if you're interested in Target's RedCard, read this.