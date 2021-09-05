Take screenshots on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and beyond with this simple button combo

Angela Lang/CNET

Taking a quick screenshot on your iPhone, whether it's an iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, is a simple process, but it varies depending on which iPhone model you have. Screenshots are a quick and convenient way to show off a high score in your favorite game, save text on a webpage for easy access later on, or help a friend troubleshoot an issue. And when I say screenshots are easy, I mean it. Especially on an iPhone. You quickly press a couple of buttons on your phone, the screen flashes, you share or save it, you're done. That's it.

The way you capture a screenshot changes based on whether you have an iPhone with Face ID or one with Apple's infamous home button. Either way, though, it's a simple process you'll master after your first try. I promise.

Angela Lang/CNET

Have an iPhone with a home button? Do this

If you have the new iPhone SE, or any iPhone with a home button for that matter, press the home button and the sleep/wake button at the same time.

You don't need to hold the buttons in for an extended amount of time. In fact, if you do that, nothing will happen. It's a quick press. You'll hear a camera shutter sound from your phone and a thumbnail preview of the screenshot will gently glide to the bottom corner of your screen.

From there, you can either keep taking screenshots (don't worry, the thumbnail won't show up), or tap on the image to edit and share it.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Have an iPhone with Face ID? Here's what to do

If you have an iPhone X-style device -- you know, with a notch at the top of the screen like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 -- then you'll need to do things a little differently since there is no home button.

Press the volume-up button on the left side of the phone and the sleep/wake button on the right side of the phone, at the same time. Again, you don't have to hold them in at all. It's a very brief press and then release.

Just get your timing right, and you'll see your screen flash followed by a small preview image. If you do press the buttons for too long, your iPhone will give you the option to turn your phone off. If you keep holding, you'll activate the Emergency SOS feature that automatically calls for help. You don't want to do that! So, just a quick press, OK?

As with iPhones with a home button, you can tap on the preview image of your screenshot to edit and share it. You can also keep taking screenshots even with the preview image in the corner of the screen. iOS doesn't include that in any additional screenshots.

If taking a video is more useful to you than a screenshot, that's possible too, and we walk you through recording your screen.