Take Control of Your Screen Time: How to Block Websites on Your iPhone

Are you concerned about your iPhone screen time? Do you find yourself spending way too many minutes or hours on certain websites? If so, you're not alone. Many of us are concerned about the amount of time we spend on our phones, and Apple knows this all too well.

Apple allows you to take control of your screen time and block specific websites on your iPhone. In this article, we'll show you how to do just that. Whether you're looking to reduce distractions, increase productivity, or simply limit your time on social media, these steps will help you achieve those goals.

To block websites on your iPhone, follow these steps for iOS 17:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap Screen Time.

3. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.

4. Tap the toggle switch to enable Content & Privacy Restrictions.

5. Tap Content Restrictions followed by Web Content.

6. Choose how you want to restrict content. You can restrict access to adult websites by tapping Limit Adult Websites. This would block access to websites that are adult in nature such as pornographic websites.

7. Or you can block all websites except those you specify, by tapping Allowed Websites then adding websites you want to allow by tapping Add Website under the "Only Allow These Websites" section. There should already be a small handful of websites that have been prepopulated.

Blocking websites on your iPhone is an effective way to take control of your screen time and reduce distractions. Whether you're looking to increase productivity, minimize your time on social media, or simply stay focused, these steps will help you achieve your goals. This guide could help if you have young children and want to limit their access to certain websites or green-light specific websites your kids are allowed to browse. These restrictions apply to all browsers on your iPhone (or iPad), including Safari, Chrome or Firefox.