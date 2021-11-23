T-Mobile to pay $20M settlement after 911 outage

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile has reached a $19.5 million settlement with the US Federal Communications Commission over an investigation into the carrier's 911 outage in June 2020. T-Mobile is also set to implement a compliance plan, including improving its 911 outage notices, the FCC said on Tuesday.

The FCC investigation kicked off in December last year, after a 12-hour outage on June 15, 2020, led to congestion across the carrier's 4G, 3G and 2G networks, causing what the FCC said was "the complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls." Over 23,000 911 calls were also recorded without location information, and more than 20,000 911 calls without callback information.

The FCC said it "cannot identify the total number of impacted calls." According to the investigation, the outage was caused by the failure of a leased fiber link on the network, a routing flaw in one location, and two flaws in third-party software.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

T-Mobile similarly paid $17.5 million to settle an FCC investigation into two 911 service outages that occurred in August 2014.