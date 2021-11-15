T-Mobile says company hit its 2021 goal of covering 200 million people with faster 5G

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile's lead on midband 5G has increased. On Monday, the carrier announced that it has reached its 2021 goal of covering 200 million people with this faster cellular network, coming in six weeks ahead of its announced "end of this year" target.

The milestone gives T-Mobile the ability to tout that its faster version of 5G is now available "nationwide." The Federal Communications Commission describes a nationwide cellular network as one that covers 200 million people.

Rivals AT&T and Verizon have similar plans to launch their own, faster midband 5G networks. All three national providers have spent billions of dollars acquiring new wireless spectrum known as C-band from the FCC this year.

AT&T and Verizon had planned to start launching these respective services in parts of some US cities in 2021, but a recent objection by the US Federal Aviation Administration over safety concerns for flights has led each to delay deployment until Jan. 5.

Prior to the FAA objection, Verizon said that it aimed to cover 100 million people with its midband 5G by March. AT&T was aiming to cover between 70-75 million people by the end of 2022, expanding to over 100 million in early 2023.

T-Mobile said on Monday that 80% of its customers are now within the coverage of its expanded midband 5G network, what it calls "Ultra Capacity 5G." The carrier previously said it was targeting average download speeds of 400Mbps on this network, which would be a notable step up from the 4G LTE-like performance of its low-band 5G network (what it calls "Extended Range 5G"). While slower, that latter low-band network now reaches 308 million people.

As for its next steps, in March the carrier said that it planned to cover over 250 million people with midband 5G by the end of 2022, with a goal of reaching 90% of Americans by the end of 2023.