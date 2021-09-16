T-Mobile rolls out in-store repairs at 500 locations in the US

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile is gearing up to begin offering same-day, in-store mobile device repairs, the carrier announced via blog post Thursday. The in-store service begins November 1 at 500 T-Mobile retail locations across the US, with additional locations expected to follow. Technicians from the mobile insurer Assurant will handle the repairs, T-Mobile says.

"Repairs will be completed with some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry — that use only manufacturer-approved parts and are committed to fast and reliable service," T-Mobile's blog reads.

Additionally, T-Mobile subscribers who pay extra for the carrier's Protection features each month will be able to make up to five in-store repair claims per year. The $7-per-month add-on already covers devices against theft and accidental damage, and includes live tech support and priority upgrades.

Once the in-store repairs are up and running, customers will be able to schedule an appointment via T-Mobile's store locator.