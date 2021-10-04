T-Mobile partners with Google to offer customers exclusive Google One plan

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile expanded its partnership with Google, according to an Oct. 4 blog post, giving customers to a Google One cloud storage plan that isn't available to most Google users. On Oct. 12, T-Mobile customers will gain access to an exclusive Google One plan -- 500 GB for $5 per month after a 30-day free trial.

The new plan offers more storage than Google One's "standard" plan, which is 200 GB for $3 per month. If you're looking at cost efficiency, the T-Mobile plan is more cost-effective, netting you 100 GB of storage per dollar, versus about 67 GB per dollar from the "standard" plan.

T-Mobile's blog post also says that customers will also have the option of the 2 TB plan at $10 per month. However, that appears identical to the pricing listed for other Google One customers, so there doesn't seem to be anything special in that offer.

If you find yourself eating up online storage quickly, the 500 GB plan offers good value, but it's likely excessive for anyone who isn't drowning in photos and videos.