T-Mobile is coming to over 2,300 Walmart stores and its website

Your local Walmart may soon have a T-Mobile kiosk inside. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are expanding to over 2,300 Walmart stores, T-Mobile said Monday. The carrier's products will also be available through Walmart's website.

The expansion more than doubles T-Mobile's current Un-carrier retail presence.

Beginning Oct. 18, Walmart shoppers will be able to purchase phones, including 5G devices, at T-Mobile kiosks inside the store. They'll also be able to sign up for one of three T-Mobile unlimited monthly rate plans at the kiosk.

Then, starting Nov. 1, Walmart shoppers will be able to shop for , T-Mobile's Un-carrier plan with benefits like , unlimited hotspots with 40GB and , in stores.

"Even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service," Jon Freier, executive vice president of T-Mobile's consumer group, said in release. "We're working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day."