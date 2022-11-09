T-Mobile Confirms You Can Get Two Months of 5G Internet Almost for Free

T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is available to more than 40 million households in the US. If you're among them but haven't signed up yet, you could get two months of connectivity for free with a new rebate deal.



Starting tomorrow, new customers who sign up for T-Mobile Home Internet and keep the service for 60 days will receive a $100 prepaid debit card, according to a report Wednesday from T-Mo Report. The offer has yet to bet to be officially announced, though T-Mobile did confirm with CNET that it is legitimate.

T-Mobile's home internet costs $50 a month for autopay customers, so the rebate is the equivalent of free service for your first two months. (Earlier this year, the company was offering $50 credits, equal to one month's service.)

To get in on the new offer, submit a request on the T-Mobile promotions website using promo code 2022HINTP10, T-Mo Report says. A link to redeem the promotion will come either via text or email, and must be used within 30 days of signing up.

Don't wait too long, though: T-Mobile's new $35 activation fee starts on Nov. 15, which means you only have until Nov. 14 to get the most out of this deal.