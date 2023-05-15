T-Mobile Brings Back MLB.TV Deal, Teams With Patrick Mahomes to Go After Sports Fans

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

T-Mobile is bringing back its MLB.TV offer, and is making a new pitch to get sports fans to switch over to its new, premium Go5G Plus plans. On Monday the carrier teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and part owner of MLB's Kansas City Royals and MLS' Sporting KC, to try and lure new users.

As part of the new campaign, T-Mobile announced that it would be bringing back its MLB.TV offer from Tuesday, May 23 through Monday, July 17. As before, T-Mobile users (as well as Metro by T-Mobile users and T-Mobile Home Internet subscribers) can claim the perk in the company's T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

MLB.TV, which gives new and existing users access to Major League Baseball's out-of-market streaming service and runs $140 for the rest of the baseball season, has long been given away by T-Mobile but subscribers usually need to claim the offer around the start of MLB's season. In the past, if they didn't claim it during that window, they usually missed out on the perk.

Read more: CNET's MLB.TV review

Beyond MLB.TV, the carrier also touts that it gives out free subscriptions to Apple's MLS Season Pass (normally $99 for the season) and a year of ViX Premium (normally $60 a year), a Spanish-language streaming service that offers the UEFA Champions League.

T-Mobile is also pitching that customers who switch to the carrier's Go5G Plus plan get a $200 prepaid Mastercard that can be used for other sports streaming services (with Mahomes and the carrier not-so-subtly suggesting in a video on Twitter that they use the card for NFL Sunday Ticket, which streams on YouTube TV starting this season).

As it's a generic $200 prepaid card, it can also be used for other items (like paying your phone bill or groceries) and not just sports streaming services.

These users also need to be new lines to T-Mobile. Unlike its device pitch for Go5G Plus -- which the carrier promises that existing users get the same deal as new users on new phones every two years -- you can't be an existing Magenta user who upgrades to Go5G Plus and qualify for the prepaid card deal. Existing users who want the prepaid card need to be on Go5G Plus and then add new lines, with only the new lines eligible for the $200 card.