T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon: Analysts Pick Who Has the Fastest Speeds at Theme Parks

Opensignal has published data on the fastest mobile connections at the biggest US theme parks, including Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios.

Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert
2 min read
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T logos on phones
Sarah Tew/CNET

Mobile speeds at the most visited theme parks in the US are more than 50% faster than average mobile speeds, an Opensignal report says.

Clocking the speeds of mobile devices in the most-visited theme parks across the country, mobile analytics company Opensignal said upload speeds are also "substantially faster" in a report published June 15.

"Faster than the national average download speeds around theme parks are an impressive achievement when taking into consideration how many guests visit them, which is likely to lead to network congestion," the report said. 

While the parks do offer Wi-Fi, Opensignal found users are spending less than 20% of their time actually connected to it. 

So, which carriers offer the best experience in the most popular theme parks? Check out the stats from Opensignal below. 

Walt Disney World, Florida: Best carrier experience

This includes the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

  • Download speeds: T-Mobile 126Mbps, Verizon 67.8Mbps, AT&T 67.1Mbps
  • Upload speeds: Verizon 17Mbps, AT&T 15Mbps, T-Mobile 14Mbps
  • Consistent quality: AT&T 85%, Verizon 84%, T-Mobile 83%
  • 5G availability: T-Mobile 51%, AT&T 49%, Verizon 18%

Disneyland Resort, California: Best carrier experience

This includes both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure.

  • Download speeds: T-Mobile 108Mbps, AT&T 57Mbps, Verizon 48Mbps
  • Upload speeds: T-Mobile 16.4Mbps, AT&T 15.7Mbps, Verizon 11Mbps
  • Consistent quality: T-Mobile 85%, AT&T 81%, Verizon 79%
  • 5G availability: T-Mobile 66%, AT&T 47%, Verizon 19%

Universal Orlando, Florida: Best carrier experience

This includes both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

  • Download speeds: T-Mobile 73Mbps, AT&T 60Mbps, Verizon 44Mbps
  • Upload speeds: AT&T 13Mbps, T-Mobile 12Mbps, Verizon 11.5Mbps
  • Consistent quality: T-Mobile 78%, AT&T 77%, Verizon 75%
  • 5G availability: AT&T 46%, T-Mobile 35%, Verizon 10%

Best theme park connections overall

Beating out the Disney parks was Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida, which has the best upload and download speeds on average. 

Here are the top five US theme parks with the fastest average download speeds:

  1. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida: 102Mbps
  2. Knott's Berry Farm, California: 89Mbps
  3. Walt Disney World, Florida: 85Mbps
  4. SeaWorld, San Diego: 72.4Mbps
  5. Universal Studios Hollywood, California: 72.3Mbps

Here are the top five theme parks with the fastest average upload speeds:

  1. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida: 21Mbps
  2. Universal Studios Hollywood, California: 18Mbps
  3. SeaWorld Orlando, Florida: 16Mbps
  4. Walt Disney World, Florida: 15Mbps
  5. Disneyland Resort, California: 14Mbps

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment.

