T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon: Analysts Pick Who Has the Fastest Speeds at Theme Parks

Mobile speeds at the most visited theme parks in the US are more than 50% faster than average mobile speeds, an Opensignal report says.

Clocking the speeds of mobile devices in the most-visited theme parks across the country, mobile analytics company Opensignal said upload speeds are also "substantially faster" in a report published June 15.

"Faster than the national average download speeds around theme parks are an impressive achievement when taking into consideration how many guests visit them, which is likely to lead to network congestion," the report said.

While the parks do offer Wi-Fi, Opensignal found users are spending less than 20% of their time actually connected to it.

So, which carriers offer the best experience in the most popular theme parks? Check out the stats from Opensignal below.

Read more: Switching Phone Carriers in 2023: What to Know Before Changing Providers

Walt Disney World, Florida: Best carrier experience

This includes the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

Download speeds: T-Mobile 126Mbps, Verizon 67.8Mbps, AT&T 67.1Mbps

Upload speeds: Verizon 17Mbps, AT&T 15Mbps, T-Mobile 14Mbps

Consistent quality: AT&T 85%, Verizon 84%, T-Mobile 83%

5G availability: T-Mobile 51%, AT&T 49%, Verizon 18%

Disneyland Resort, California: Best carrier experience

This includes both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure.

Download speeds: T-Mobile 108Mbps, AT&T 57Mbps, Verizon 48Mbps

Upload speeds: T-Mobile 16.4Mbps, AT&T 15.7Mbps, Verizon 11Mbps

Consistent quality: T-Mobile 85%, AT&T 81%, Verizon 79%

5G availability: T-Mobile 66%, AT&T 47%, Verizon 19%

Universal Orlando, Florida: Best carrier experience

This includes both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Download speeds: T-Mobile 73Mbps, AT&T 60Mbps, Verizon 44Mbps

Upload speeds: AT&T 13Mbps, T-Mobile 12Mbps, Verizon 11.5Mbps

Consistent quality: T-Mobile 78%, AT&T 77%, Verizon 75%

5G availability: AT&T 46%, T-Mobile 35%, Verizon 10%

Best theme park connections overall

Beating out the Disney parks was Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida, which has the best upload and download speeds on average.

Here are the top five US theme parks with the fastest average download speeds:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida: 102Mbps Knott's Berry Farm, California: 89Mbps Walt Disney World, Florida: 85Mbps SeaWorld, San Diego: 72.4Mbps Universal Studios Hollywood, California: 72.3Mbps

Here are the top five theme parks with the fastest average upload speeds:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida: 21Mbps Universal Studios Hollywood, California: 18Mbps SeaWorld Orlando, Florida: 16Mbps Walt Disney World, Florida: 15Mbps Disneyland Resort, California: 14Mbps

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment.

For more on carriers, check out CNET's list on the best mobile phone plans, the best unlimited data mobile plans and the best phones to buy in 2023 -- whether iPhone or Android.