T-Mobile adds free year of Apple TV Plus to Magenta, Magenta Max plans

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile is adding a new perk to some of its plans, a free year of Apple TV Plus. On Monday the wireless carrier announced that it will be offering 12-months of Apple TV Plus to new and existing users who have its Magenta or Magenta Max plans.

The deal, which will be available starting on Aug. 25, will also give a free subscription to those with older Sprint plans like Sprint Unlimited Plus or Sprint Premium as well as to "eligible T-Mobile for Business customers." Those on the carrier's Magenta 55 Plus, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders plans will also be eligible. A full list of plans can be found on T-Mobile's site.

Eligible T-Mobile users can find the offer in the T-Mobile app or by heading to my.t-mobile.com. Those with the older Sprint plans can go to promotions.t-mobile.com and enter in promo code "2021APPLETVP1" (without the quotes) to claim their free year.

T-Mobile and Apple are making the deal available to both new and existing Apple TV Plus subscribers, as well as those who already tried out Apple's streaming service in the past. If you already have Apple TV Plus, redeeming T-Mobile's offer will pause that subscription for the next year, with the carrier's offer taking over in its place.

If you never had Apple TV Plus and recently bought a new Apple product (like a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac) you can combine this T-Mobile deal with the free three months Apple gives you for a total of 15 months of Apple TV Plus.

You have until July 31, 2022 to sign up to claim the free year. After the 12 months are up you will once again be charged $5 per month for Apple's service.