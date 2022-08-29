T-Mobile Adds Apple TV Plus to Its Magenta Max Plan

T-Mobile is upping the video perks on its priciest Magenta Max plan, announcing on Monday that it's adding Apple TV Plus to its stable of bundled perks and services. The new addition, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will be available to both new and existing users so long as they have Magenta Max.

The carrier previously offered a free year of Apple TV Plus to those on Magenta or Magenta Max. Those with T-Mobile's Magenta plan will be able to sign up for a six-month free trial of Apple TV Plus, though it's unclear if those who took part in the prior one-year offer will be able to get another six months for free.

As of Monday morning, the for a free year of Apple TV Plus for those with Magenta (and a number of older T-Mobile and Sprint plans) was still available. CNET has reached out to T-Mobile for additional details.

With the more formal addition of Apple TV Plus, T-Mobile now offers four streaming services for its priciest cellular plan. The carrier has long bundled Netflix with its Magenta and Magenta Max plans (the "Basic" version with the former and the HD-capable Standard on the latter), and a free year of Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus Essentials to its mobile users.

The carrier also has recently added a free year of Vix Plus, the Spanish-language streaming service created by TelevisaUnivision, to those on a number of its plans, including Magenta and Magenta Max.

Wireless carriers have increasingly bundled streaming services to attract users to upgrade to pricier cell phone plans. Verizon has long offered the Disney bundle (which consists of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu) as well as the option of a free subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass with some of its pricier unlimited plans. Rival AT&T previously offered HBO Max with its top unlimited plan, though it pulled the option in June.

A recent agreement between the wireless carrier and new HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery in August, however, lays the groundwork for that type of bundle to return to AT&T in the future.