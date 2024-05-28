Switching From Android to iPhone? Here's How to Easily Transfer Your Data

If you're ready to make the leap from an Android phone to an iPhone (like I did not too long ago), there's an easy way to transfer all your data to your new device.

Move to iOS is an Android app made by Apple that transfers contacts, message history, website bookmarks, mail accounts, calendars, photos and videos. Some of your free apps will transfer if they're available on both Google Play and the App Store. Move to iOS is supported on all phones running Android 4.0 or newer, and it makes the process of switching to a whole new device -- and operating system -- a bit easier.

Read more: I Ditched My Android for an iPhone, and I Don't Regret It

If you're looking to make the opposite move, from an iPhone to an Android, check out our guide for that, too.

Transferring data from Android to iPhone

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The first thing you want to do is charge up both phones -- and keep them plugged in. Then make sure that the Wi-Fi is enabled on your Android device. If you want to transfer your Chrome bookmarks, make sure you have the latest version installed on your Android phone.

Read more: Best iPhone for 2024

Next, turn on your new iPhone and put it next to your Android device. Follow the onscreen setup instructions on your iPhone. When you get to the Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Without Another [Apple] Device, then keep following the onscreen instructions.

When you get to the Transfer Your Apps & Data screen, tap From Android.

On your Android phone, open the Move to iOS app. Tap Continue, and Agree to the terms and conditions. Decide whether to Automatically Send or Don't Send app data with Apple. Tap Continue and enable Location permissions if needed, and likewise for Notification permissions.

On your iPhone, tap Continue when the Move from Android screen appears. A 10- or six-digit code will appear. Enter that code on your Android device.

Move to iOS lets you transfer messages, photos, videos and more from an Android phone to an iPhone. Apple

Your iPhone will create a temporary Wi-Fi network; when prompted, tap Connect on your Android device to join it. Wait for the Transfer Data screen to show up.

Now, choose the content from your Android device you'd like to transfer, and tap Continue. Leave your iPhone and Android alone -- and near each other -- until the loading bar on your iPhone is complete. The more content you have to move, the longer this process will take.

You can now activate your phone number and SIM or eSIM on your iPhone. You might have to finish this process on your carrier's website.

Once the loading bar is complete on your iPhone, tap Done on your Android phone. Then hit Continue on your iPhone, and follow the onscreen instructions to finish setting up your new device.

Your files, photos, contacts and more should be on your new iPhone now, but note this process won't work for transferring music, books and PDFs. You'll need to do that manually.

Hopefully, that makes the move from Android to iPhone more seamless, and you can begin your journey in that new blue-bubble world.

If you prefer to follow a step-by-step guide through this process, watch our Switch from Android to iPhone with Move to iOS video below.