Switch to an iPhone SE on Visible and Get a $200 Gift Card and Free AirPods 3

Apple

Want to switch phone companies, but scared of losing your phone number? You don't have to go through that hassle. You can switch to Visible, keep the same number and rack up savings while doing it. And when you roll your phone number over to a Visible account and , you'll get an e-gift card worth up to $200 that you can spend almost anywhere. Plus, you'll also be able to get a pair of Apple AirPods 3 for free to make the most of your new iPhone.

There are a few steps you have to complete to enjoy the freebies that come with your new carrier. Here's how to qualify: New members who purchase the iPhone SE, transfer their number from an eligible carrier within 14 days, set up their SIM and activate their Visible service and complete 3 full months of service payments will then be eligible to receive an e-gift card up to $200 in value and a pair of Apple AirPods 3 (a $179 value) for free. With a bargain like this, it's worth checking out Visible now.