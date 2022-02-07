Super Bowl 2022 Twitter: Best 15 accounts to follow for the big game

NFL

We didn't get Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs nor Josh Allen and the Bills. Neither the Packers with Aaron Rodgers nor Tom Brady and the Bucs. After three rounds of the NFL playoffs, we've arrived at Super Bowl LVI with a surprising matchup, with both conferences' No. 4 seeds reaching the title game. The Cincinnati Bengals edged the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship, and the Los Angeles Rams knocked out the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Despite two teams playing in the Super Bowl that few people would have expected, the game has no shortage of stars. The Rams are loaded with talent, starting with defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who might be the most dominating force in football. And on the backend of the Rams' defense is Jalen Ramsey, one of the most talented defensive backs in the league. Ramsey will have his hands full with Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase might have had one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, but the Rams employ the best receiver in football right now: Cooper Kupp.

And then there's the contrast in quarterbacks. After wallowing for 12 largely lost seasons in Detroit, Matthew Stafford is finally experiencing playoff success in his first season with the Rams. For the Bengals, Joe Burrow has firmly established himself as a franchise QB in his second season.

To get ready for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, here are 15 great NFL Twitter follows. They're sure to be in full swing this week leading up to kickoff, as well as during the game itself and the halftime show.

Read more: How to watch Super Bowl LVI without cable for free

Let's start with the obvious: the official NFL Twitter account, where you'll find analysis, league news and press conference clips leading up to the game. And during the game, it'll tweet out highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on the hashtags #SuperBowlLVI and #SBLVI during the game.

"I've kind of always been a confident player." - Joe Cool, AKA @JoeyB



💻: #SBOpeningNight live on NFL Twitter pic.twitter.com/DVO0Gp3Lty — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2022

Attention: Bengals fans and Rams fans.

This week's #SuperBowl prep in pictures. 📸 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 7, 2022

Seahawks fan, analyst for ESPN's NFL Live show and host of the podcast The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. Lenny is her dog.

NEW POD! The great @DariusJButler makes his show debut to discuss:



-Brian Flores' lawsuit and the NFL's diversity problem

-How the Bengals D vaporized the Chiefs

-Cooper Kupp: Goddamn

-Plus early thoughts on Ramsey vs Chase



Listen + subscribe here: https://t.co/25po4TActF pic.twitter.com/EabwUHw3qE — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 2, 2022

Former NFL QB and Mina's buddy on NFL Live.

Ever wonder exactly what players are trying to gather when looking at pictures during the game? The @obj hole shot from last week is the perfect example of what… @ramsnfl@minakimes #NFL #NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/IMLCQESk9Z — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 4, 2022

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger now covers the NFL for Fox and breaks down film each week on Twitter. Check out #BaldysBreakdowns for brief but in-depth videos on the various matchups we'll see in Super Bowl LVI.

NFL writer for The Ringer and host of the Slow News Day video series.

Here’s a small sample of what’s coming next week. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Print newspapers are coming back after this. pic.twitter.com/gBJz4B6ocE — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 4, 2022

LA Rams beat writer for the LA Times. Klein's most recent tweets link to articles that are free to read, but once you get past the first few, you'll need an LA Times subscription to get past the paywall.

Via LAT’s @Jenn_Harris_ The Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day talks Super Bowl food and his YouTube series https://t.co/mEMOHQJaJh — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) February 6, 2022

Beat writer for the NFL's Bengals.com.

Big Game Vonn Bell Eyes The Biggest One Of Them All ; Why one of the leaders of Bengals' Young and Relentless Defense always seems to come up big https://t.co/gYREttkDFb — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) February 5, 2022

I'm grouping these into one item because this trio writes for the excellent but subscription-based The Athletic. Shea writes about sports and the business of sports, among other free-ranging topics, Rodrigue is the Rams beat writer for The Athletic, and Dehner Jr. is The Athletic's Bengals beat writer.

Embrace your inner football nerd. Next Gen Stats offers a deep dive into how the game of football works, but it's more fun and informative than opaque and overwhelming.

Cooper Kupp & Odell Beckham each had 7+ open targets, the first WR duo to do so in a game this season (sixth duo since 2016).



Open Targets (3+ yds of separation)



🔹 Kupp: 7 receptions, 83 yards on 9 targets

🔹 Beckham: 6 receptions, 84 yards on 7 targets#SFvsLAR | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/L3vY2qQ5U4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 31, 2022

Previously the Sports Illustrated domain of Peter King, the Monday Morning Quarterback column is still alive and kicking.

.@AlbertBreer's MMQB column:



✅ How the Bengals built a Super Bowl team

✅ Year 6 for the Rams in L.A.

✅ Eberflus on his plan for Fields

✅ McDaniels’s fresh start

✅ Notes from the Senior Bowl

✅ Much morehttps://t.co/CG5W3tD7EF — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 7, 2022

Peter King is still Peter King, but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column. You can also listen to The Peter King Podcast.