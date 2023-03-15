Stop iPhone Apps From Constantly Bugging You for a Review

Pretty much every application on your iPhone will ask you for a review at one point or another. The request is a reasonable one -- ratings and reviews give developers direct feedback and help other users figure out if they should download these apps. So ratings can make or break an app, which is why some apps will pester you with requests to go to the App Store and leave a review.

If you're fine with doing it, then great -- it's a good thing. Sometimes though, you may not feel like giving a rating or leaving a review, especially when you're in the middle of doing something with the app. Unfortunately, if you don't leave a review, some apps may bother you with repeated requests.

Luckily, you have a way to prevent this pestering so you're never asked to rate and review an application ever again on your iPhone. Here's how.

How to prevent iOS app review pop-ups from appearing

The process is simple: In the Settings application, go to App Store and toggle off In-App Ratings & Reviews. That's it. Once the feature is disabled, you'll no longer receive pop-ups asking you to rate and review whatever application you're using.