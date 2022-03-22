Stock Up on Charging Pads, Power Banks and More With Amazon's One-Day Anker Sale

Anker

Whether it's connecting with friends, checking work emails on the fly or streaming music to tune out the noise on your commute, your phone is an essential part of your day-to-day life. Getting caught with a dead battery while you're on the go can throw a serious wrench in your routine. To avoid that headache, it's worth investing in some proper charging accessories, or even a portable power bank for extra peace of mind. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Anker charging stations, cables and more so your phone is always ready when you need it.

No matter what kind of charger you're looking for, there's a good chance you can find it for less at this sale. It never hurts to have a few extra charging cables around, and for just $26 you can snag this , down $14 from the usual price. Or, if you've made the switch to wireless charging, this , which provides fast charging of up to 11W and is compatible with both Apple and Android phones, is on sale for $27, a discount of 25%.

While a portable power bank might not be something you use everyday, you'll be grateful to have one when you do end up needing it. If you're after a small one that could juice up your phone once or twice while you're on the go, this is a great pick, on sale for just $33, down $17 from the usual price. Or, if you want something with a serious power, this has a 25,600mAh capacity, and can handle even larger devices like laptops and iPads. Normally $160, you can grab it today for $50 off. There's plenty more on sale, but all deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.