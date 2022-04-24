Stock Up on Cables and Wireless Chargers With 40% Off ESR Gear

ESR

From getting directions to checking emails on the fly, your phone is a big part of your daily life. And getting caught with a dead battery can throw a wrench in your usual routine. That's why it's worth investing in extra cables and charging accessories so you're always juiced up and ready to go. And right now, Amazon is offering 40% off a selection of handy ESR chargers like this , which you can pick up for just $12 with the promo code Z2RNHU8V.

Normally priced at $20, this is designed for the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. There is one pad for wirelessly charging your phone or AirPods, and a removable dock for the Apple Watch. It plugs into the dock's USB-A port, or you can take it on the go to charge your Apple Watch through your laptop's USB port or with a wall adapter.

If you like the convenience of wireless charging, but don't need the extra dock, this is also on sale, though it's only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. At just 0.35 inches thick, its slim enough to easily slip into your bag, and the magnetic lock keeps your phone securely in place while it delivers 7.5 watts of fast charging. You can pick it up for $11 ($7 off) when you use the promo code S42W3DIJ at checkout.

And it never hurts to have an extra charging block and cable laying around the house or tucked in your backpack. This is faster and more compact than the standard iPhone charger, and the 3.3-foot cable is made of braided nylon for extra durability. Right now you can pick it up for $12 with the promo code 9HDBJWLE, which is $8 off the original price.