Stock up on all your charging accessories for less with this one-day sale on Anker products

Knowing where your next charge is coming from is a convenience hard to live without these days. Plus, knowing your devices are compatible and safe is important, and that can often come at a premium. But right now you can snag reliable charging products from Anker at a fraction of the cost. Amazon is offering today only, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts. You can view its entire selection of Anker product deals here:

With and , , and more on sale, now's a great time to invest in the products you need to stay powered up. Check out some of the sale highlights below.

Anker Deals

Anker Charge up to three devices at once. The PowerCore features a USB-C port and two 12-watt USB ports. The 19,200-mAh battery is equivalent to around four or five phone batteries, giving you more power for longer. Plus, you can give your USB-C laptop a high-speed charge from anywhere with the 60-watt PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port. The bundle comes with: PowerCore III 19K 60-, 65-watt USB-C wall charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, and travel pouch.

Anker Charge your phone, tablet or notebook from this single charger. It's fast, able to charge a 2020 Macbook Air at full speed and an iPhone 13 three times faster than with its original charger. Anker has also updated the design on this model, making it 59% smaller than its predecessor, which makes it that much more portable and convenient to use.

Anker Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models and Qi-compatible earphones like AirPods, this charging station securely props up your phone vertically or horizontally and adjusts up to 30 degrees for easy viewing while your phone is charging. It also features dual charging, meaning while the magnetic stand charges your phone, you can charge AirPods or other compatible devices on the charging pad below.