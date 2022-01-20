Felony charges filed in fatal Tesla Autopilot crash Gaspard Ulliel ski accident Amazon opening a brick-and-mortar clothing store Free COVID-19 test kits US to give out 400 million N95 masks Wordle explained
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Stock up on all your charging accessories for less with this one-day sale on Anker products

Power your phone, computer and more with up to 40% off these charging devices from Anker -- today only.

Knowing where your next charge is coming from is a convenience hard to live without these days. Plus, knowing your devices are compatible and safe is important, and that can often come at a premium. But right now you can snag reliable charging products from Anker at a fraction of the cost. Amazon is offering up to 40% off of Anker chargers and cables today only, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts. You can view its entire selection of Anker product deals here:

See at Amazon

With USB-C and Lightning cablespower stripsportable chargers and more on sale, now's a great time to invest in the products you need to stay powered up. Check out some of the sale highlights below.

Anker Deals

PowerCore III Elite (60W) triple device portable charger and wall charger bundle: $75

Save $25
Anker

Charge up to three devices at once. The PowerCore features a USB-C port and two 12-watt USB ports. The 19,200-mAh battery is equivalent to around four or five phone batteries, giving you more power for longer. Plus, you can give your USB-C laptop a high-speed charge from anywhere with the 60-watt PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port. 

The bundle comes with: PowerCore III 19K 60-, 65-watt USB-C wall charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, and travel pouch.

$75 at Amazon

Anker Nano II Series (30W): $25

Save $9
Anker

Charge your phone, tablet or notebook from this single charger. It's fast, able to charge a 2020 Macbook Air at full speed and an iPhone 13 three times faster than with its original charger. Anker has also updated the design on this model, making it 59% smaller than its predecessor, which makes it that much more portable and convenient to use.

$25 at Amazon

PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for iPhone and AirPods: $34

Save $16
Anker

Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models and Qi-compatible earphones like AirPods, this charging station securely props up your phone vertically or horizontally and adjusts up to 30 degrees for easy viewing while your phone is charging. It also features dual charging, meaning while the magnetic stand charges your phone, you can charge AirPods or other compatible devices on the charging pad below.

$34 at Amazon